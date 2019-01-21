Share:

The intermittent rain in parts of the country on Monday has flooded roads in Karachi and also tripped feeders in Lahore.

According to details, main Liaquatabad road got severely affected due to the rain while it also inundated streets in Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana.

On the other hand, several feeders tripped in Lahore creating electricity breakdown in the metropolis.

As per weather forecast, widespread rain with (snowfall over hills) is expected in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Sargodha, Faislabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Sahiwal, Mirpurkhas and Thatta divisions.

Few moderate to heavy falls are also expected in Malakand, Hazara divisions and Kashmir. Snowfall (moderate to heavy intensity) over hills is also expected in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba & upper Dir), Hazara division, Murree and Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.