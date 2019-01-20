Share:

Centrally planned economies are highly recommended for the best interest of the people and meeting social and national objectives. As nowadays, we are observing Pakistan is badly lacking such situation, after 18th amendment in the constitution, there is the huge gap between provincial and federal economies of the state, each federal decision needs provincial assent be it, “Five Million Housing Scheme” as the land belongs to provinces.

Opponents of the federal government (PPP) do not believe that a central cabinet has the capacity to make major economic decisions and well-being of the people, they argue PTI government will lead to inefficiencies and lost aggregate utility. If the desirable situation is achieved, Federal government gets the assent of provinces, then two possible advantages will be lesser inequality and more employment in the country.

IMTIAZ ALI LAKHAN,

Ghotki, January 10.