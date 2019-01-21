Share:

LAHORE - Islamabad Jinns thrashed Lahore Hawks by 32-0 in the crucial league match of the 6th Servis Tyres Rugby League Division-I played here at Lahore Pakistan Rugby Academy (LPRA) Ground, Lahore Cantonment on Sunday. Islamabad started the match as hot favorites. They scored an impressive try through Moiz in fifth minute of first half. In the 10th minute, Saad Arif scored another try for Jinns to make it 10-0. In the 24th minute of the match, Ali Khan of Islamabad scored another try for his team while in the dying moments of the first half, Saad Arif added another try of the match. At the half time, Islamabad were leading by 20-0. The second half was also fully dominated by Islamabad Jinns. Saad Arif and Shoaib both scored a try each to win the encounter by 32-0. Saad Arif was leading score for the winning side as he scored three tries. Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) head coach Shakeel Malik, Rugby Servises manager Syed Mozzam Ali Shah, M Asim and others were present on the occasion and witnessed the match. The 6th Servis Tyres Rugby League is being played in all major cities of Pakistan in different divisions. Various teams have been participating in the mega 15-a-side event being organised by Pakistan Rugby Union.