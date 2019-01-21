Share:

ISLAMABAD - Marghzaar Zoo, the only zoo of the federal capital, is giving a deserted look with empty cages of animals and lack of basic facilities speaking volumes about apathy of Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad and Capital Development Authority.

People from across the country, who visit Islamabad to enjoy its natural beauty and clean environment, are disappointed due to the pathetic condition of Marghzaar Zoo, which is ideally located at the foot of Margalla Hills.

Several animals, including bears, zebras, ostriches and many others, which were once main attraction at the zoo, died in the last couple of years due to non-provision of proper environment, lack of facilities and negligence of the staff.

A CDA official on request of anonymity said that aggression might be a cause of death of ‘neelgais’ as it was in their nature to kill their male siblings due to survival competition, but the facts showed the zoo managers were responsible.

The official also admitted that the cause of death was still to be determined as autopsy reports of the dead ‘neelgais’ were still awaited.

He said that the zoo staffers were not properly taking care of the animals. Moreover, there is also lack of treatment facilities for animals in the zoo, he added.

Referring to miserable living conditions for the troubled animals, he questioned delay in construction of more enclosures to ensure friendly habitat for the animals, containing shelters or huts to save them from harsh weather conditions, inappropriate food sans fixed time table and other facilities pertaining to their care.

Experts also suggest that aggression might be a possible factor behind the demise of animals and the zoo management seemed to be unaware of the animal psychology.

Holding the MCI responsible for the sudden death of zoo animals, they expressed serious concern over the mishandling of confined animals without understanding their psychological behaviour and their basic needs, particularly natural habitat.

They suggested that the zoo’s control should be handed over to Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, which is also authorised to run its affairs under Islamabad Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Ordinance, 1979.

“Not for the sake of children amusement, the animals must be kept under surveillance of trained and qualified staffers, who could ensure their optimum care,” they added.