ISLAMABAD - NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has referred the cases of alleged billion of rupees money laundering through fake accounts to NAB Rawalpindi with the task to complete the investigation within two months, The Nation learnt on Sunday.

Well placed sources in the NAB told The Nation that the Chairman NAB has also cancelled the holidays of all staff of Rawalpindi Bureau and directed it to complete the investigation of 16 cases referred by the apex court and file the references on merit. They said that NAB Rawalpindi Director General Irfan Mangi will also chair a meeting of his bureau’s investigators and other top officials and assign them new tasks in this regard.

They mentioned that the Chairman NAB could refer this matter to NAB Karachi but he preferred the NAB Rawalpindi due to Irfan Mangi’s presence there. The sources said that the NAB Rawalpindi can summon PPP Cahirman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Co-Chairman Asif Zaradri and Faryal Talpur for recording their statements in the money laundering scam. The NAB can also arrest any person who has link with these cases. Irfan Mangi was also part of the JITs on Panama Papers and illegal removal of Islamabad IGP Jan Muhmmad from the post.

On Wednesday last, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had sent the money laundering cases to NAB. The apex court had ordered the government to remove names of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The Superme Court had also directed the JIT, which probed the alleged money laundering network, to provide its complete report to NAB.