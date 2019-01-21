Share:

HAFIZABAD - Local citizens have protested against low pressure in sui gas particularly during morning and evening times causing a lot of hardship and inconvenience to the housewives to prepare breakfast and cooking meals.

They have called upon the SNGPL authorities to ensure adequate pressure in sui gas supply during morning and evening hours to relieve them from hardship and mental agony.

On the other hand, bike snatching incidents in the city have been increased over the past two weeks and the police have so far failed to prevent street crimes in the city. An advocate Rana Adeel Maqbool was strolling on Madhrianwala Bypass when two masked bike riders snatched away his precious cell phone at the point of pistol.

Similarly, another pedestrian was also deprived of his cell phone from near Ali Bypass Chowk. Local citizens have called upon the DPO to intensify patrolling by the mobile squad to prevent such incidents.