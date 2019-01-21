Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain has said that military courts are still needed by the nation even today as such this matter should not be brushed aside through statement mongering.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, Ch Shujaat Hussain said that this was not understandable why those who supported the military courts were opposing them today. He said that according to the Army spokesman, 717 cases were heard by the military courts in four years, while they successfully decided 648 cases as a result of which 345 culprits were awarded death sentence.

Ch Shujaat Hussain said that this fact should not be ignored that entire civil and military leadership had supported the approval of the National Action Plan.

But is unfortunate that Army had implemented the points relating to the Armed Forces, but regretfully the civilian institutions had not completed the work about the National Action Plan, he added.

He said that he was present in the first meeting of the National Action Plan alongwith heads of all parties, and when the matter of military courts came under discussion.

“I had said that mother who had sent her son in uniform with lunch box to the Army Public School but she got pieces of children’s bodies. I had said that this mother should not be sermonised regarding Constitution and law”.

Ch Shujaat Hussain said that after the APS tragedy in the heads meeting Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan, Asfand Yar Wali, Aftab Sherpao and myself including other parties chiefs and former COAS General Raheel Sharif were also present and all had unanimously supported the National Action Plan and afterwards Maulana Fazlur Rehman had led the prayers.

Ch Shujaat Hussain said that those who had signed the National Action Plan should not indulge in any criticism and should not back out from NAP now.