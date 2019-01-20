Share:

MULTAN: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday visited Railway Hospital Multan and inaugurated Nursery ward in the hospital. The federal minister went around different wards of the hospital and inspected facilities being provided to patients. He also enquired after the health of admitted patients and assured that best possible healthcare facilities would be provided to all patients in the hospital. While talking to media, the federal minister ordered immediate removal of encroachments from outside Multan railway station.