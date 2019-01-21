Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Finance Spokesman Doctor Khaqqan Najeeb has said that during the last six months of the incumbent government, the economic numbers have been showing better performance and right direction of the government.

Khaqan Najeeb said remittances growth has increased by 10 percent during the first six months while foreign Investment in December 2018 faired well by 17% compared to December 2017.

He said trade deficit in six months shrank by five percent and exports grew by two percent, while imports also dip by two percent.

He said due to tireless efforts of the present government, the Current Account deficit in first six months dropped by 4.4 percent as compared to the same period last year and pressure on external account was also reducing.

“Private sector borrowing reached Rs.496 billion in first six months of current fiscal year compared to Rs 232 billion of same period last year showing more than double growth”, he added.

The spokesman said during first three months of current fiscal year, agriculture sector borrowing increased by 36 percent to reach Rs. 212 billion compared to same period last year.

To a question, dr Khaqan Najeeb said the government would present Investment and Export Enhancement Package on January 23 to boost the investment and business process in the country.

He said the government has included suggestions from Stock Exchange, FPCCI and other Chambers of Commerce of the country in this package .

He said poor segments of the country would get maximum relief through this Reforms Package. He said the government was taking concrete steps to strengthen the economy, adding that balance of payment was improving.

He added that the new economic reform package to be presented by the government in National Assembly on January 23 would provide maximum relief to the poor segment of the society, besides boosting investment and business process in the country.

He said that the government of Pakistan was developing an environment promotion and industrial competitiveness package.

Enhancing exports and supporting both domestic and foreign investors are key elements of policy package to be announced on January 23, he added.

Talking to APP here, he said the government had included suggestions in the package came from Stock Exchange, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and other private business entities.

The spokesman said the government was taking concrete steps to strengthen the economy adding that Balance of Payment was also improving.

He said that remittances had grown by 10 percent during first six months while Foreign Direct Investment in December 2018 surged by 17 percent compared with December 2017.

He said trade deficit in six months shrank by 5 percent and exports grew by two percent, while imports also dipped by 2 percent. He said due to diligent efforts of the present government, current account deficit in first half of current fiscal year dropped by 4.4 percent as compared to same period last year while pressure on external account was also reducing.

“Private sector borrowing reached Rs.496 billion in first six months of FY19 compared to Rs 232 billion of same period last year showing a more than double growth” he added.

The Spokesman said that during first three months of current Fiscal Year, agriculture sector borrowing also increased by 36 percent to Rs 212 billion compared to same period last year.