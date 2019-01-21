Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah responding to reports forwarded to him about plight of drought hit people of Thar has ordered measures to expedite interventions and help ease grievances of the sufferers.

As per report dispatched to him by Deputy Commissioner of Tharparkar Asif Jameel 116 children were brought under emergency conditions to local health facilities of whom four could not survive while rest admitted to relevant wards and being provided with needed assistance.

Death of children were cited to be reported by Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Mithi and attributed to multiple diseases.

Those who expired included baby boy (twin-II) S/o Ramsingh of Village Mamchero UC Virawah Taluka Nagarparkar, born pre-term in Civil Hospital Mithi with a weight of 1.6 kg.

Best and every possible effort was reported to be made by pediatricians, offering needed treatment as per protocol, to recover the new born baby who, however, could not survive and expired.

Second of the expired child was Fayaz Ahmed of Village Sobhiyaar, Taluka Diplo, born with birth asphyxia complain at BHU Malanhore Veena. The child was admitted and given treatment but could not survive.

Baby boy Ibrahim, delivered by a traditional birth attendant in his Village Paneli, Taluka Diplo weighing 2.9 kg. Was brought in gasping condition at the hospital with complaints of Birth Asphyxia and Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

All out efforts were made by the doctors to resuscitate the child but the child did not recover.

Baby Girl of Ghulam Sarwar, reported with a very low birth weight of 700 grams was born at Civil Hospital Mithi under severe Respiratory Distress and expired despite giving appropriate health cover.

Twenty five of the other 25 children brought with serious conditions were fortunate to recover as responded to the treatment.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has instructed the concerned officials to intensify awareness campaign related to symptoms of disease, urgently required interventions coupled with importance of family planning among the people of Tharparkar, particularly those living in far flung areas.

Syed Murad Ali was also presented a report related to livestock status and that the concerned department has setup veterinary camps in eight different villages pertaining to varied talukas.

Four of these were mentioned to be in Islamkot, three in Chachro and one camp each in Mithi, Diplo and Nagarparkar.

In these camps 117 animals were treated and 4683 other vaccinated.

With regard to relief work, he was intimated that free of cost distribution of wheat was in progress across the district. Till date, each of the 247,274 families were said to have received wheat bags, each weighing 50 kilograms.

Around 266 newly registered pregnant and lactating women of Kaloi taluka were provided family ration bags at their doorsteps.

Sindh government’s initiative to distribute fodder to livestock owners was reported to have been accelerated in taluka Islamkot and around 1505 cattle owners were provided fodder package, comprising 50 kilogram Vanda Feed and 25 kg Rice Polish.

Of these 931 cattle owners were said to be from Khankhanhar Rahim Ali, Khankhanhar Bajeer, Maru Mosepoto, Rana Tarai and Kheto Dhani of UC Islamkot (rural). were provided fodder which includes

Distribution was said to be personally supervised by the Commissioner of Mirpurkhas division.