National Accountability Bureau Karachi on Monday arrested an accused, Mehmood Sharif, after cancellation of his interim bail from Supreme Court (SC) Principal Seat.

He was wanted in Reference against Babar Khan Ghauri and Javed Hanif on charges of 940 illegal appointments in KPT in violation of rules and codal formalities.

He was charged for acting in connivance with other accused persons in his capacity as Manager HR KPT. He would be produced before Accountability Court at Karachi after legal formalities.