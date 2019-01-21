Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Library of Pakistan has planned to upgrade its ‘Braille Book Corner’ into a National Disability Resource Centre to provide quality reading facilities to the visually-impaired persons as well as persons with other disabilities.

The NLP, working under National History and Literary Heritage Division, is also working on a proposal to depute visually-impaired staff to assist the readers in online searching material, using Braille printers and other such activities, NLP Director Syed Ghayour Hussain said.

He said that ‘Braille Book Corner’ (Gosha-e-Noor) was the first such facility in federal capital launched in January 2018 for visually-impaired persons, marking the birthday celebrations week of Louis Braille, the inventor of Braille system for visually-impaired persons.

He said that the ‘Braille Book Corner’ is already equipped with a computer lab facility comprising of 20 computers having latest software for visually impaired persons to help them getting knowledge about diverse subjects without any hassle.

The computer lab was established with the joint efforts of National History and Literary Heritage and Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications.

The corner has also a variety of Braille books and other reading materials for visually-impaired persons, he said.

The NLP director said that access to knowledge was right of every human being and NLP is make efforts to ensure provision of this right to all people, especially persons with disabilities to protect them from any sense of deprivation.

The blind persons have been rendering their contributions in different fields of life, however, they must be provided maximum facilities and opportunities to acquire education and conduct research, he said.