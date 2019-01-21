Share:

Countrywide polio immunization campaign commenced on Monday during which about 39 million children under the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops.

At least 260,000 polio workers and more than 31,000 teams are participating in the drive which will go door to door. PM’s Focal Person for Polio eradication Babar Bin Atta in a statement said the current season is suitable for the eradication of polio. In a tweet message, Health Minister Aamir Mahmood Kiani appealed people to cooperate with polio workers.

He said eradication of polio from the country is a collective responsibility of every Pakistani. Meanwhile, Coordinator National Emergency Operations Center for Polio Eradication Dr Rana Safdar told that an effective policy is being pursued and all resources are being utilized to rid the country of this crippling virus.

A spokesman of the Provincial Health Department maintained that about 6.7 million children upto five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccine during the campaign.

Polio teams are also available at bus stops, railway stations, Afghan refugee’s camps and other public places to administer anti-polio vaccine to all the children. The spokesman added more than 30,000 personnel of law enforcing agencies have been deputed for security of polio teams.

Three-day anti-polio drive has also begun in all the districts of Balochistan. According to Provincial Coordinator Polio Emergency Operation Centre, during the drive, 2.5 million children up to five year of age would be administered anti- polio drops.

About 9000 mobile teams have been constituted for the purpose. Foolproof security arrangements have been made for protection of mobile teams across the province.

Four-day long national immunization campaign also initiated in Gilgit Baltistan. Director EPI Gilgit Baltistan Dr. Shakil Ahmed inaugurated the drive by giving anti-polio vaccine to a child.

He said that due to snowfall the campaign in Hunza, Nagar, Astore and Ghizer has been suspended. At least 2,00,038 children would be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.