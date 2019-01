Share:

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbassi who is visiting Bahrain has held meetings with the Head of Royal Bahrain Naval Force and other high ranking naval officials in Manama.

They discussed professional matters including cooperation in maritime.

The Naval chief briefed the Head of Royal Bahrain Naval Force about Aman-19 exercise conducted in Karachi.

The Head of Royal Bahrain Naval Force lauded Pakistan Navy's efforts for maritime peace and security.