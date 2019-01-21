Share:

KARACHI - The next five years will bring new prosperity trends in Pakistan because of the security settlement inside and outside of the country has markedly improved, said Zubair Mehmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC).

Speaking as a chief guest at 18th CEO Summit Asia 2018, he said the unlimited possibilities will be emerged in the country not only internally in the country but it will go regionally and beyond though the potential and strength of the nation need to be untapped.

CEO Club Pakistan and Management House organized “EIGHTEEN CEO Summit Asia 2018” the most anticipated event of the Pakistan’s Business Community and launched the seventh international edition of the best- selling book “100 performing CEOs & Companies of Pakistan” embracing hundred success stories of Pakistani CEOs working on national or international level, surmounting all the difficulties and casting a softer image of Pakistan on the global spectrum.

Zubair Mehmood Hayat urged the audience particularly CEOs to invest on education that will pave the way towards the bright future of the nation as rise in education is tantamount to rise of the nation. The education is the heart of prosperity and the technology is the heart of education these days, he remarked.

Hayat Khan said the adaptation of technology is indispensible for the country’s prosperous future, which should not be limited to few hands but it would be spread to the majority of the population.

He pointed out a strong system could be brought a better education and technological awareness, which should be developed collectively because it could not be done individually.

Pakistan needs data sovereignty and access to regional data for its development. We do have talented scientists in the country whereas some of the young Pakistani scientists were recognized globally for their innovations, CJCSC added.

Furthermore, the seventh edition of “100 Best Performing CEOs & Companies of Pakistan 2018” launched and distributed among the top 100 CEOs of Pakistan. This event already created waves in the business elite and more than 500 CEOs, Business Leader, Political Stalwarts and Foreign Delegates attended the event.

The magnum event of the business world also streamed online to more than hundred countries and reached to the world by social media. CEO Club Pakistan and Management House continuously strived hard to bring stature and prestige to Pakistani business bigwigs on the global landscape. It has contributed its share for mushrooming the book culture the country. It also provided networking platform for the attendees of the event.