Share:

Islamabad - The first meeting of the National Water Policy Steering Committee will be held here on Wednesday to discuss host of water-related issues including its distribution to the provinces, setting up of ground water regulatory authority (GWRA) and construction of Bhasha & Mohmand dams.

The steering committee which will meet with Federal Minister for Water Resource in the chair will discuss National Water Policy (NWP), Pakistan Water Charter and trans-border water issues, says the agenda of the meeting available with The Nation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Council of Common Interest (CCI) in April 2018 unanimously approved the first ever National Water Policy (NWP). The NWP would be undertaken through a national-level body namely National Water Council (NWC) to be headed by the prime minister and consisting of the federal ministers for water resources, finance, power and planning, and all provincial chief ministers. The National Water Council (NWC) will oversee implementation of the NWP and a steering committee, headed by the federal minister for water resources, will monitor the implementation with representatives from federal and provincial governments and the departments concerned.

The first meeting of the steering committee schedule on 23rd January will review of institutional arrangements and setting up of sub-working groups and finalization of implementation framework of National Water Policy. The meeting agenda included discussion on implementation of National Water Policy, briefing on Islamabad Declaration, Construction of Diamir Bhasha and Mohmand dam, review of PSDP projects requiring priority action, water issues pertaining to Sindh, review of completed but non-functional PSDP projects, expeditious completion of remaining work of Kacchi Canal, and water issues of AJK and GB.

There will be a presentation on National Water Policy(NWP) and Pakistan Water Charter. Similary the meeting will discuss Islamabad Declaration adopted at the international symposium under the auspices of the law and justice commission of supreme court of Pakistan.

The steering committee will be updated about the construction of Diamir-Basha Dam and Mohmand Dam.

Water issues pertaining to Sindh which includes Distribution of water on three tier formula and allocation of 1200 Cusecs (650.5 MGD) additional water for Karachi IV project will also be discussed in the meeting.

Review of completed but non functional PSDP projects, Handing/taking over, Rainee Canal, Darawat Dam, from WAPDA to government of Sindh is also on the agenda.

Preparation of ground water regulatory framework, legislation, pricing, establishing ground water regulatory authority(GWRA) .The issue was also discussed during the National Water Council Meeting but the steering committee will discuss the issue in depth.

The meeting will also review the slow moving vital PSDP projects and will discuss the implementation status of Nai Gaj dam and RBOD-I, II and III.The committee will also discuss the expeditious completion of the command area of Phase-I of Kachhi Canal by Government of Balochistan and approval of PC-I by ECNEC for the remaining part of Phase-I enabling preparation of PC-I for phase-II and III and its implementation.

The water issue pertaining to AJK will also be discussed which include addressing Environmental and Social Impacts in AJK due to diversion of Neelum and Jhelum rivers.Similarly allocation of 614 cusec water from Mangla reservoir to AJK and Intergated water shed management in the upland catchments of AJK is also on the agenda of the meeting.

Increasing share of Gilgit Baltistan in National Flood Protection Program (NFPP-IV) from Rs 4 billion to Rs 6 billion and enhancement of share of GB against Normal/Emergent Flood Protection Program from 1 percent to 6.56 percent is part of the agenda of steering committee. The steering committee will discussed the matter of carrying five feasibility studies and undertaking two new projects in GB.

For Punjab the steering committee will discuss National Water Policy(NWP),water conservation, increase in PSDP for water sector and study for environmental flows in eastern rivers in Punjab.