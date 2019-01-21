Share:

LAHORE - PBG/Remounts outsmarted Polo D Sufi by 9-4½ to clinch the Battle Axe Polo Cup here at the Fortress Stadium on Sunday.

Raja Sami Ullah and Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu jointly emerged as heroes of the final as both displayed outstanding polo skills and techniques and pumped in fabulous four goals each for the winning side while Saqib Rider contributed the remaining one to complete the tally. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Raja Temur Nadeem and Sufi M Haroon struck two goals each.

President Bodyguard stamped out their authority right from the word go as they hammered an impressive hat-trick - one goal by Saqib Rider and two by Raja Sami - to take 3-0 lead. In the dying moments of the first chukker, Raja Temur hit one goal for Polo D Sufi to reduce the margin to 3-1. The second chukker was evenly poised as both the sides scored one goal apiece. Raja Sami struck one for PBG while Sufi Haroon converted one for Sufi’s as by the end of the chukker, PBG had 4-2 lead.

PBG/Remounts also had an upper hand in the third chukker as they thwarted two goals as against one by Polo D Sufi. Nicolas banged in a brace for PBG while Sufi Haroon hit one for Sufi’s as the third chukker ended with PBG enjoying 6-3 lead.

Raja Temur started the fourth and last chukker with a field goal to reduce the deficit to 6-4. They were looking to gather more goals to equalize the score but PBG had other ideas as they started playing aggressive polo and thwarted three brilliant back-to-back goals to take a healthy 9-4 lead. Nicolas slammed in two goals and Raja Sami contributed one as PBG/Remounts won the final by 9-4½. Col Nauman Wasif and Farasat Ali Chatha supervised the final as field umpires.

General Commanding Officer 11 Infantry Division Maj Gen Muhammad Yousaf Majoka graced the final as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners. Lahore Garrison Polo Club (LGPC) President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, Brig Tariq Niazi, PBG Commanding Officer Col Rabnawaz Tiwana, former Lahore Polo Club President Irfan Ali Hyder, members, families and a great number of polo enthusiasts were also present on the occasion.

President Body Guard (PBG) Commanding Officer Col Rabnawaz Tiwana has said that PBG team has played outstanding polo and competed really well throughout this season and also emerged winners in many of them. “It’s actually a tremendous comeback by Army polo team as all its players and horses were in a superb form and they amused the spectators with their exceptional performances, which is a good omen for Pakistan polo,” said the PBG commanding officer.