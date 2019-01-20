Share:

LOS ANGELES-Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton has defended the band's decision to perform at the Super Bowl.

The group - which also features Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, and Sam Farrar - have faced widespread criticism for agreeing to perform during the half-time show amid the #TakeAKnee movement to protest racial inequality.

Speaking about the movement, which was instigated by former NFL star Colin Kaepernick, PJ told People magazine: ''I think there are plenty of people - a lot of the players, to be honest - who support Kap and also do their job for the NFL.

''I think we're doing the same thing. We can support being against police brutality against black and brown people and be in support of being able to peacefully protest and still do our jobs. We just want to have a good time and entertain people while understanding the important issues that are at hand.''

PJ also explained that the band considered various issues before agreeing to play at the Super Bowl.

He said: ''There was a lot to go into that decision.''

PJ added that the band's focus is now on ''blocking out the noise'' and delivering the best show possible on February 3.

He said: ''You can get bogged down by those things, we're not focusing on the negative now [while] being aware, being open, and definitely not ignoring the voices.

''But we're definitely not focusing on the things that don't help, that are counter-productive. We're blocking out the noise. We're just doing what we do. We look to have a good time.''