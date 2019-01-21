Share:

LAHORE - The provincial capital on Sunday received drizzle, which is likely to persist during the next couple of days, according to met office.

The rain turned the weather chilly, though it also provided people with respite from dry weather conditions.

The maximum temperature in the provincial capital was recorded as 16 degree celcius. According to the met office, rain occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, DG Khan, and at isolated places in Faisalabad, Lahore and Multan.

Widespread rain is expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, in the next 24 hours, while at isolated places in Sargodha, Faislabad, Bahawalpur, Multan and Sahiwal divisions during this period.

According to synoptic situation, a fresh westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Tuesday. Rainfall (mm) during the last 24 hours: Punjab: Gujrat 06, Sargodha (A/P 05, city 04), Noorpurthal, Jhang 04, Hafizabad, Murree, Mandi Bahauddin 03, Sialkot (A/P 02, City 01), Mianwali, Layyah, Mangla, Jhelum 02, Gujranwala and Toba Tek Singh 01.

Experts have predicted that the prevailing weather condition would persist during the next few days.