Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has announced annual 2019 exam forms submission schedule for Higher Secondary School Certificate while February 13 will be last date for online submission of admission forms with normal fee for the exam.

According to RBISE spokesman, the exams will commence on May 6. Both, part-I and part-II students have been advised to submit their online applications by February 13 as applications will be accepted with double fee till Feb 27 and with triple fee till Mar 7.

All the private students of Arts group who will appear in the exam first time will pay Rs1,000 registration fee. Apart from this, the private and regular students will also have to pay Rs395 processing fee while all part-II and composite exam students, regular and private will also pay Rs 550 certificate fee.

The spokesman said that the admission applications could be downloaded from the board’s website. All the students, private and regular will send complete hard copy to Inter Branch, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Rawalpindi according to the schedule after submission of online application.

In case of any difficulty, students can visit the board office in Morgah or contact on 051-5450918 and 051-5450917.