President Arif Alvi has said revival of economy is top priority of the government. He was talking to Amreli Steels Chairman Abbas Akber Ali who called on him in Islamabad on Monday.

He said that the government is committed to facilitate businesses and private sector in order to promote investments and ensure rapid growth of manufacturing sector which will help create employment opportunities.

The president underlined that investment in value added products where the country enjoys comparative advantage is lifeline for the revival of our economy. He said despite all challenges; the government is striving hard to develop an ecosystem to attract investment in the country.

The president stressed that industrial sector should use cutting edge technology of modern era in order to further enhance their capacity and quality. This, he said, will lead to increase in exports of the country.