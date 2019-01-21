Share:

MULTAN - In order to address water scarcity issue and getting bumper crop of sugarcane, the farmers have to shift their focus on new method of mechanised “ring pit” cultivation of sugarcane.

Low productivity and low incomes are serious concerns for sugarcane growers across the country and it is time for them to switch to other various crops.

The cultivation area of sugarcane have been declining due to low productivity and market uncertainty.

Similarly, the sugarcane industry would also face difficulties in near future. This was stated by sugarcane crop expert Professor Dr Aaleem Ahmed Khan, a teacher at Environmental Science Department Bahauddin Zakariya University while talking to APP, here on Sunday.

In modern mechanized “ring pit” method, sugarcane setts are planted and raised in round pits. These pits are dug using especially designed tractor drawn power tillers, informed Dr Aaleem.

The country’s agriculture sector also faced shortage of labour so the ring pit sugarcane farming is best solution to address challenges like water scarcity, low productivity and decline in cultivation area. About per acre production, he informed that the farmers were getting maximum 800 to 1000 maunds per acre, through conventional method of cultivation.

However, in modern mechanized ring pit method, they could achieve over 2000 to 2500 maunds per acre easily. Similarly, it helped to save 40 percent irrigation water as compared to other cultivation methods.

He informed that one can cultivate five acres in a day by mechanized ring pit method, however in conventional method at least five labourers could cultivate one acre only at the same time.

He urged growers to come towards ring pit method as it would bring revolution in sugarcane crop production and empower them economically.