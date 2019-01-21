Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - As a result of season’s first heavy rain and snowfall Sunday morning on the upper reaches of Neelam and Leepa valleys totally while some top mountainous parts of Bagh district of AJK were disconnected from rest of AJK and the country through land routes, official sources confirmed.

Various parts of AJK including the states’ metropolis Muzaffarabad and Mirpur districts were lashed by the much-predicted first intermittent heavy rainfall of the season on Sunday which affected routine life.

Land link of snow-clad Leepa and some parts of Neelam valleys were cut off following landslide triggered by heavy rains at Sudhangalli, the sources told this scribe on Sunday.

Downpour coupled with mild windstorm lashed Mirpur since wee hours of Sunday which continued intermittently till Sunday evening, affecting electricity, roads and telecommunication system in various areas of the district.

There are also reports of uprooting of trees and electricity poles at several kacha places in the division because of windstorm. Telecommunication and electricity system was particularly affected as a result of the rainfall which continued for whole of Sunday intermittently.

The rainfall turned weather chilly and resultantly people went into heavy winter clothing since the adjoining top mountainous areas of Indian held Kashmir received heavy downpour besides snowfall. Kacha houses were also partially affected in various areas.

Various top mountainous parts of liberated territory of AJK is in the grip of intermittent heavy rains coupled with snowfall at some peaks since the wee hours Sunday which paralyzed life in the top mountainous remote.

The roads and telecommunication networks were badly affected in Mirpur, Bagh and Muzaffarabad districts and adjoining areas because of downpour in plains and snowfall on mountains.

The labourers engaged in the construction work as well as kiln owners were also considered to be the most affected community because of the downpour which continued intermittently in various other parts of AJK. More rain and snowfall on upper reaches of AJK are expected during the next couple of days, according to experts.