Share:

In what was perhaps the most highly anticipated match of the tournament so far, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams beat out world number one Simona Halep 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Monday.

Looking unstoppable in the first set, Williams was able to outgun the Romanian challenger with her powerful serve and supreme baseline hitting.

Although Halep managed to fight her way back in the second set by taking chances and hitting down the line, Williams got the break mid-way through the third set and held on for the win.

"It was a really intense match, and there were some incredible points," Williams said after the contest.

"I'm such a fighter, I just never give up... it's definitely something that's innate. I just work so hard for every point."

"I really needed to elevate my game. She's the number one player in the world and there's a reason why. She elevates her game, she plays well, she's just a great player. So in order for me to stay out here, I had to just play like I knew I could, and I did, and I think that was hopefully the difference."

Now 37, the American competitor is on the hunt for a record 24 Grand Slam title wins after taking time away from the court during much of 2017 and 2018 due to the birth of her daughter Olympia. Now in the quarterfinal stage of the tournament, Williams will take on Czech 7th seed Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday.