MULTAN-Pride of Performance artist, Sohail Ahmed, best known as Azizi said that poor script, no rehearsal and other short cuts were main factures for low quality drama these days. Talking to APP, Sohail Ahmed said that it takes four or five months to write a good script for a drama. But unfortunately, people are now patience-less and love to produce it in a haste.

When film industry spoiled, class actors survived but B and C class actors joined stage drama most of whom are unschooled, the actor said regretting that they brought the standard of drama at stage to its lowest degree. Former prime minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had established Arts

Council in the country while Hanif Ramay, who himself was an artist, rendered his potential services for it, he informed. Sohail Ahmed stated that gone are the days when CM Munir, Zubair Baloch, Shakeel Ahmed and Nazeer sb who themselves were artist worked at Arts Council as officers but now it was being run by non-professionals.

To a question, he said that the trainers of Munawar Zareef, Ali Ejaz, Rangeela and Nanna were qualified and professionals who resulted in best comedy, but now this field has gone barren. To another question, the seasoned actor said that if Sack markers

Would work in carpet factories, they would produce none other than Sacks adding that same is the case in the industry. Replying another question, he admitted that he could not implement his theory of family drama except his own theatre. Mushroom growth of stage actors have also destroyed the stage industry, he deplored.