KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Forests and Wildlife Department, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that a transparent and comprehensive policy would be devised for the development and expansion of forests in the province.

He said that a sustainable system based on merit and proper check and balance will be formulated in this regard, this he said while presiding over a meeting in which detailed discussion on preparation for the Sustainable Forest Management Policy 2019, Annual Development Program and implementation of the orders, directions of the Supreme and High Courts in various matters.

Speaking on the occasion the minister said that owing to the climate change, increase in temperate and air pollution first Urban Forest of the province will be built in Karachi that will be expanded to other parts of the province gradually.

He said that as part of the Green Karachi Project in coordination with public-private partnership Eco Friendly Trees will be planted near Malir rivulet and railway line.

The minister was of the view that the only purpose of the Urban Forest is to counter the adverse effects of the climate change and pollution.

He directed to gear up the efforts before the upcoming spring season and also asked the officers to contact the relevant NGOs in this regard.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that long and short term planning will be devised for the enhancement and protection of forests of the province.

The Minister also directed the officers of the Forest Department to follow the orders of the Supreme and High Courts in letter and spirit. He also directed them to initiate urban forestry at divisional and district levels.

The Minister asked the officers that each any every step should be taken for the development of forests and tree plantation in the province.

Secretary Forests on the occasion briefed the meeting about the Sindh Sustainable Forest Management Policy 2019 thoroughly. He said that after various consultative workshops, seminars, meetings and consultation with all the stakeholders a draft Policy in this regard will be presented next week.

The minister said that a Green Sindh is an aim of the provincial government. The meeting was also briefed in depth about the Annual Development Program.

The minister directed all the officers to ensure the completion of ongoing development schemes on time with no compromise of the quality.

The meeting was attended among others by the Secretary Forests Department, Abdul Rahim Soomro, Chief Conservative of Forest Department, Aijaz Nazamani, Chief Conservative Inland Mangroves, Riaz Ahmed Wagan, Conservative Forest Department, Agha Tahir Husain, Social Forest Secretaries of Hyderabad, Zulfikar Ali Memon and Sukkur, Haider Raza Khan.