SHIKARPUR - Assistant Superintendent of Police Shikarpur Farooque Amjad claimed to have seized 620 expensive smuggled mobile phones which were packed in five bags and apprehended three suspects identified as Habibur Rehman, Shazad Shah and Mujeebur Rehman, of Karachi.

This was said by him during media briefing at his office, here on Sunday. ASP further said that following on the spy information a police party led by Muhammad Ayoub Dogar, the SHO New Faujdari Police Station, conducted raid at Railway Station Shikarpur when three suspects were heading to Karachi by train, adding that seized mobile phones were smuggled from Afghanistan and termed it a big achievement of Shikarpur police and announced Rs 5,000 for police team.

A case was to be registered till filling of this news.