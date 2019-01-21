Share:

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed on Monday constituted special squads to control lane violation on various roads and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

Following a meeting presided over by SSP (Traffic), it was decided to take immediate steps to ensure safe road environment in the city and constitute special squads to check lane violation. The meeting was attended among others by SP (Traffic) Khalid Rasheed, all heads of traffic zones and Inspectors.

The SSP (Traffic) constituted special squads himself to check lane violation and ensure traffic discipline in the city. He also urged the citizens to avoid from lane violation and maintain traffic discipline to reduce the road accidents.

He directed the ITP education teams and volunteers to educate the road users about the disadvantages of lane violation which cause accidents. "The purpose of taking such steps, is to provide safety to the citizens", he said and directed the squad members to take strict action against the violators.

SSP (Traffic) said that utmost efforts should be made by all ITP’s personnel to ensure safe road environment in the city and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.