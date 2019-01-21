Share:

MULTAN - Focal person for clean and green Punjab campaign Mian Najeeb Aslam declared on Saturday that steps on war footings are being taken to turn Punjab green and clean.

Chairing a meeting of Waste Management Company Multan here, he added that a special drive had been launched across the province to turn all cities clean. He said that Multan stands at top in the ongoing campaign.

He said that the waste management company is being given full powers and resources and if it still failed to make Multan clean, a strict action would be taken against its officials. He said that new recruitments are being made to increase capacity of the company and now it is its responsibility to turn Multan clean.

He directed sanitation officials to prepare a strategy for sanitation of walled city area. He further asked them to talk to different companies for selling out trash. Later on, he visited different areas of city and talked to the citizens on sanitation issue.