Share:

KAMALIA - Short, medium and long term projects must be launched to overcome the shortage of water in the country, stated Chief Executive Jutt Poultry Traders and leader Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) Ch Tahir Jutt. He expressed these views on water shortage problem in Pakistan at Kamalia Press Club here the other day.

He urged the government to set aside funds to increase the water reserves in the country so that water reservoirs could be built on an emergency basis. “Water is the basic need of every human being, animal and plant. But water reservoirs are increasingly depleting in Pakistan and we are reaching an imminent crisis rapidly. There is a need to solve this problem seriously for which all political parties should get together to create a national policy.” he stated.

He expressed that we need to solve the problem of water shortage on a sustainable basis to secure the future of our coming generations.