On 21 January, the moon will move closer to Earth and look around seven percent larger in the sky.

At one point, the moon will completely disappear in the shadow cast by the Earth, and the Earth's natural satellite will turn red during this extraordinary occurrence,

The total lunar eclipse will last for more than five hours, in which the moon will go red; such a lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon are in alignment.

Residents of different countries are looking forward to seeing the "super wolf blood moon".

The eclipse will be visible from the whole of North and South America, parts of France, Spain, Portugal, and Russia's north-eastern tip, in addition other parts of the world.