ISLAMABAD - Traffic jam on Islamabad Expressway, particularly near Faizabad Interchange, has become a nuisance for the commuters coming from Zero Point as kilometre-long queues of vehicles are witnessed daily during peak hours owing to designing flaws of the cloverleaf interchanges of federal capital which join 3 roads.

Tensions mount immediately after crossing the I-8 Interchange, a complete mess awaits for commuters as complete chaos could be seen on this section of the road if one makes a mistake to travel over it, particularly during peak hours.

Heavy traffic coming from Murree road and Pirvadhai to join Islamabad Highway is in real discomfort as there is no space left for the vehicles to join the Expressway as vehicles coming from Zero Point occupy the lane leading towards the loop leading to Murree road.

The motorists have to wait for long to join the Expressway or go towards the interchange’s loop on left leading towards the Murree road, Rawalpindi.

The portion of Expressway crossing Faizabad Interchange is perhaps the busiest as far as movement of vehicle is concerned as every driver is in hurry to cross the Faizabad Bridge, resulting in the traffic congestion.

Due to designing flaws, Faizabad Bridge has proved narrower for hundreds of vehicles coming from Zero Point, Pirvadhai and wanting to go to Murree road or moving ahead to Sohan or beyond.

Faizabad Interchange is the main gateway between the twin cities made during late 1998 to better solve the traffic problem on Murree Road and Islamabad Highway. The need is to construct a new loop for smooth joining of the traffic coming from Pirvadhai and Murree Road Rawalpindi to join the Expressway in a smooth way.

Furthermore, there is a need to construct another loop at Faizabad Interchange to directly link Murree Road (Islamabad) with IJP Road, which had been dropped by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) while constructing the first-ever interchange in the federal capital during late nineties.

Unfortunately, the Planning Commission had dropped construction of the said loop owing to shortage of funds, but now it is direly needed because the traffic heading towards the IJP Road has either to pass through Islamabad Highway or to take the U-turn from Shamsabad.

Meanwhile, commuting on Islamabad Expressway between Korang Bridge and Rawat has become a nightmare as traffic remains clogged for hours. The residents of Pakistan Town, Korang Town, River Garden, Bahria Town, Media Town, Doctors Town, Police Foundation, Navel Anchorage, Jinnah Garden, Soan Gardens and localities up to Rawat have stressed the federal government to release funds for the construction of remaining portion of Islamabad Expressway from Korang Nullah to T-Chowk Rawat.

The test of nerves of commuters starts immediately after crossing Gulberg Underpass as the spacious road suddenly narrows down from Korang Bridge, leading to severe traffic chaos as the road is narrow and in dilapidated condition also.

The recent step of ICT management to restrict movement of heavy traffic at Islamabad Highway during office hours made no effect to traffic mess, especially at Korang Bridge and beyond, as crossing the narrow bridge is still uphill task for the commuters as long queues of trucks, buses and other vehicles could be seen during rush hours.

Intercity public transport, trucks and long vehicles, plying between Lahore and Peshawar, also have to spend almost an hour in the clogged traffic as it is the only route available for them. The construction work from Korang Nullah Bridge to T-Chowk on GT Road will be started after release of the allocated Rs7 billion funds by the federal government, said an official of CDA when contacted.

He said that the project included widening of the existing 2-lane road into 5-lane, widen the existing 2-lane bridges and construction of more interchanges at suggested locations.

The project to widen the Islamabad Expressway was inaugurated by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in July 2015. The two phases consisted of widening expressway from Zero Point to the Koral Interchange has been completed.