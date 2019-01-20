Share:

OKARA-Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the workers of PTI were the real wealth and strength of the party. He was talking a delegation of PTI workers led by party leader Ashraf Khan Sohna at DC office the other night. He said that Pakistan had been moving ahead under the sincere leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. "Despite obstructions, raised by the anti-PTI elements, the government would complete its constitutional tenure," he said, and adding that the development and progress would not restrict to some cities as it was in the past.

He said that development projects were being extended to small cities as well. He added that the administration of all districts of Punjab had been directed to keep their doors open for the common man to make his life better, and change the worn out system.

The CM reached the Okara DC office late night along with Punjab IG Police Amjad Javed Salimi. Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan, District Police Officer Athar Ismail, AC Umar Maqbool and other government officials warmly received the CM. On the arrival of the CM, the staff of the DHQ hospital remained on alert. CEO Health Dr Abdul Majeed, MS DHQ Hospital Dr Rai Niaz Ahmed Kharal and other senior medical officers stayed at the hospital till late night.

The CM praised the efforts and struggle of DC Maryam Khan for constructing a shelter for the patients and their relatives for night stay with provision of free food. He, however, sought further improvement in the system. The CM said that the PTI government had been struggling to make Pakistan an Islamic Welfare State. "Different Reforms are being introduced to face the present challenges," he added.

Dacoits killed in

shootout with villagers

A dacoit was killed in a shootout with villagers at Kharal Kalan near Hujra Shah Moqeem the other night.

Three dacoits entered a grocery store and started collecting valuables. The shopkeeper resisted; and on his shouts for help the dacoits took to heels. But the villagers were hard on their heels; and they also retaliated the gunshots hurled by the dacoits at them. In this crossfire, one of the dacoits fell dead after being shot by one of his 'accomplices'; as he came before his gun in his haste for escape. However, the other two managed their escape. Later, Hujra Shah Moqeem police took the dead body of the dacoit into custody and shifted it to Depalpur THQ Hospital. The corpse was buried as unidentified.

Police arrest nine

narcotics dealers

In a campaign against narcotics, the police arrested nine narcotics dealers from various places and recovered heavy quantity of drugs and liquor from their possession. CIA Okara Inspector Azmat Ali arrested Tariq with 3.1kg of hashish; Okara Saddr police raided village 20/GD and arrested Shehzad Ahmed Shah with 100 litres of liquor; Renala Khurd City police arrested a man with 22 litres of liquor; Satghara police arrested Abbas of 19/GD with 15 litres of liquor; Depalpur City police arrested Tanveer Hussain of Sobha Ram with 10 litres of liquor; Depalpur Saddr police arrested Gohar Ali with 20 litres of liquor.

; Hujra Shah Moqeem police arrested Akram with 21 litres of liquor; the same staff arrested another man with 19 litres of liquor and a drug-pusher with 540g of charas. Cases were registered accordingly.