US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad has appreciated Pakistan's resolve to push for Afghan peace.

In a tweet, he said we are heading in the right direction with more steps by Pakistan coming that will lead to concrete results.

Zalmay said he held a good meeting with Pakistan top leadership during the recent visit to advance the peace process and thanked people and government of Pakistan for their hospitality.