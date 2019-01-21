Share:

US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad has appreciated Pakistan's resolve to push for Afghan peace.

In a tweet, he said we are heading in the right direction with more steps by Pakistan coming that will lead to concrete results.

Just completed #Pakistan leg of my current trip in the region to advance the peace process. Good meetings. I appreciate their hospitality & resolve to push for Afghan peace. We’re heading in the right direction with more steps by Pakistan coming that will lead to concrete results — U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) January 20, 2019

Zalmay said he held a good meeting with Pakistan top leadership during the recent visit to advance the peace process and thanked people and government of Pakistan for their hospitality.