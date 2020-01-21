Share:

LAHORE - The 2nd Chairman Wapda Amateur Golf Tournament will commence from January 23 here at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club under the aegis of Pakistan Wapda Sports Board (WSB). Golfers of affiliated golf clubs with Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) would participate in the event. Last date of entry for the tournament is January 22. As per format of the tournament, the matches will be contested in amateurs, senior amateurs, ladies, veterans and invitational categories. The objective of holding the event is to strengthen relationship of Wapda with leading sports development groups including PGF and also help in identifying new talent in the country.