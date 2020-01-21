Share:

Rawalpindi-The Airports Security Force foiled an attempt to smuggle heroin, worth millions of rupees to Saudi Arabia, at New Islamabad International Airport, sources informed on Monday.

The Airports Security Force also held the suspected smuggler Bakhti Khan, hailing from Swat and handed him over to Anti Narcotics Force for registration of a case against him.

According to sources, the Airports Security Force officials were checking the luggage of a passenger boarding in Islamabad-Saudi Arabia bound flight.

They found 1,800 grams of heroin concealed tactfully in the luggage of a passenger and held him on the spot. Later, the suspected smuggler was handed over to ANF for further investigation, sources said. Sources said Anti Narcotics Force investigators shifted the accused to ANF police station where a case has been registered against him. Further investigation was on, they said.