Share:

Lahore - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has stopped Jaleela Haider President Women Democratic Forum Baluchistan and human rights activist from going abroad at Lahore Airport due to her name in the watch list. Jaleela Haider was leaving for London when she was reportedly taken into custody for 9 hours at Lahore Airport and FIA took her passport. Officials are being quoted that her name was in the watch list and she was stopped at airport due to allegations of her involvement in anti-state activities. Later on, FIA recorded statement of Jaleela and allowed her to go home.