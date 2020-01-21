Share:

LOS ANGELES-Brad Pitt and Laura Dern took home prizes at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards on Sunday, as Hollywood’s awards season began to shape up ahead of the Oscars next month.

Pitt won for his supporting role as a charming stunt man in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while Dern was named best supporting actress for playing a ruthless divorce lawyer in Netflix domestic drama Marriage Story. Both had also won Golden Globes earlier this month.

“It was a difficult part,” quipped Pitt.

“A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch,” he said to laughter, riffing on his own life as a twice-divorced Hollywood heartthrob.

Comedy The Marvelous Mrs Maisel took the top television prize for its ensemble cast, but Mrs Maisel actress Alex Borstein said the prize should have gone to quirky British comedy Fleabag.

“This makes no sense,” a shocked Borstein said. “This is a mistake, but thank you,” said lead actress Rachel Brosnahan.

Moments earlier, Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepted the best television comedy actress statuette, capping a year of multiple awards for the show.

“This whole thing has been a dream and if I wake up tomorrow and find it’s been just that, thank you. It’s been the most beautiful dream,” Waller-Bridge said.

The SAG awards, which focus entirely on performances, are closely watched as an indicator of Oscar success because actors form the largest voting group in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.