Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a high-level meeting at CM Office on Monday.

Inquiry report was submitted to him regarding the incident of rumpus and destruction caused by the lawyers at Punjab Institute of Cardiology and also about the role of police.

Additional IG Azhar Hameed Khokhar submitted the inquiry report.

Usman Buzdar directed to submit recommendations of the inquiry report in the Cabinet Committee for law & order meeting.

Those found responsible for causing PIC tragic incident will be taken to their logical end and stern action will be taken against those found responsible for negligence according to law. Taking law into hands is highly lamentable and condemnable, he added.

Comprehensive policy should be formulated in order preempt tragic incidents like PIC, he stated.

Police and security institutions should remain vigilant and alert in order to safeguard life and property of the people, he said.

Protecting life and property is first and foremost priority of PTI government, he stated.

Police and other institutions should perform their duties with dedication and government will provide them all out support, he said.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Muhammad Hashim Dogar, Rai Muhammad Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, Chief Secretary Punjab, Advocate General Punjab, IG Police, ACS (Home), Commissioner Lahore Division and high officials of civil and military also participated in the meeting.