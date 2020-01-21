Share:

LAHORE - Punjab government has decided to dispatch 5,000 tonne wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on a daily basis.

This decision was made in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that helping the people of KPK is our responsibility ,adding, that Punjab government will provide wheat from its stock as a goodwill gesture to help overcome the flour shortage.

He also directed to continue steps for stabilising the price of flour ,adding, that unjustified increase in the price of Chakki flour will not be tolerated and assured to take necessary steps in this regard.

The meeting was told that the Food Department inspected 1119 flour mills and took action against 542 mills by suspending their wheat quota.

Similarly, 88 flour mills’ licenses have been suspended and fine worth Rs14 crore has been imposed. Alongwith it, sale of flour bags is continuing on fixed rates at sale points of different districts.

Provincial administration and Food Department officials have also been activated to stabilise the price of flour.

The Chief Minister reiterated that ample wheat stocks are available and there is no flour shortage, adding, that he personally monitored flour availability during visits to various districts. He directed to further strict monitoring of wheat grinding in flour mills.

Law is in action against mills involved in the sale of wheat quota in open market and action is in progress against Food Department officers involved in irregularities and negligence of duties, he added.

Secretary food told that around 25,000 tonne wheat is being provided to flour mills.

Senior PTI leader Jehangir Khan Tareen, Provincial Ministers Samiullah Chaudhry, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema MPA, Chief Secretary and others attended the meeting.