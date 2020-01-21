Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has directed the concerned authorities to get 382 buildings declared unfit for living vacated from their inhabitants in the city.

He was chairing a meeting held here on Monday to review implementation on the Supreme Court (SC) orders on dilapidated buildings and marriage halls in the city.

The meeting was attended among others by Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Ali, all additional deputy directors of Dangerous Buildings of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), senior officials of DMCs Cantonment Boards and KDA.

The commissioner warned the SBCA officials that they would be responsible in case of any untoward incident. “The officials, under whose nose these dilapidated buildings were erected, will be responsible if anything bad happens,” he warned.

Briefing the commissioner on the occasion, Dangerous Buildings Director said there were 382 uninhabitable buildings in the city, 303 of which were located in the district South, 14 in district East and 10 in district Central.

He told the meeting that despite the fact that notices had been issued to the owners of these buildings; still they were paying no heed to the orders of the SBCA.

The meeting discussed the idea to sever the utility connections of such buildings. It was decided that all the concerned deputy commissioners would hold meetings with the officials of utility organisation to implement the plan.

The meeting also decided to take strict action against 45 marriage halls built on residential lands in Korangi area of the city. It was decided to seal all such plots.