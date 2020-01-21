Share:

Rawalpindi-City Traffic Police (CTP) under special operation launched against double and wrong parking issued 2,625 challan slips to the traffic rules violators during last week.

According to Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi, Muhammad Bin Ashraf, a special operation on the directives of Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Sohail Habib Tajik was launched in several city areas against wrong and illegal parking which creates problems for motorists and pedestrians.

He informed that action in accordance with the law was taken against the traffic rules violators.

Most of the traffic issues could be resolved by observing traffic rules which were for the safety and protection of the road users, he said.

He added that civilised nations always observe traffic rules.

The citizens should have knowledge about road safety and traffic rules that must be observed on roads, he said.

Traffic rules were for the interest and benefit of public that must be followed on the roads.

Traffic signals should not be violated as such violations with negligent driving may lead to fatal accidents, he added.

The Chief Traffic Officer said traffic wardens were responsible for ensuring a smooth flow of traffic and checking wrong parking which was a major cause of traffic jams.