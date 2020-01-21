Share:

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan met US President Donald Trump at the bylines of World Economic Forum on Tuesday. US President Trump appreciated the role of Pakistan as he met the Pakistani delegation. Trump said that America is monitoring the regional situation in South Asia and Middle East very closely and is in constant contact with the Pakistani authourities. He further said that he is pleased to meet the Pakistani Prime Minister and the delegation.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan desires Peace in the volatile region and seeks to play role which serves the prosperity of the region. He lauded the importance of the meeting and the response of US leadership to the call of Pakistani leadership for regional dialogue. Two major issues i.e., Afghanistan's fragile political situation and Indian hostility were discussed between both the leaders.