LAHORE - Diamond Paints defeated Zacky Farms 9-7½ in the Battle Axe Polo Cup 2020 opener here at Lahore Polo & Country Club (LP&CC) ground on Monday. Hissam Ali Hyder emerged as top scorer as he fired in fabulous four goals from the winning side while his teammates Mir Huzaifa Ahmed hammered a hat-trick and Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Raja Arslan Najeeb contributed with one goal each. From Zacky Farms, which had two and a half handicap advantage, Hashim Kamal Agha and Hamza Mawaz Khan thrashed two goals each while Nazar Deen converted one goal. LP&CC President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab graced the occasion as chief guest while Secretary Maj (R) Babar Mehboob, polo players and a good number of polo lovers were also present on the occasion. Today (Tuesday), four matches will be played here at different venues. Master Paints will compete against Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints at 12:00 pm while Newage will play against Master Paints Black at 1:00 pm, AOS Polo Team will vie against BN Polo Team at 2:00 pm and Platinum Homes will take on Barry’s at 3:00 pm.