World No.2 in men's singles, Novak Djokovic eliminated his German opponent Jan-Lennard Struff with 3-1.

In men's singles, Djokovic won the sets of 7-6, 6-2, 2-6 and 6-1 against Struff, reaching second round in Melbourne.

In another men's singles match, World No.6, Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Italy's Salvatore Caruso 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the upcoming round.

Ashleigh Barty, women's world number one, won 5-7, 6-1 and 6-1 against Ukrainian player Lesia Tsurenko to be in the second round at the Australian Open on Monday.

The 108th edition of the Australian Open will end on Feb. 2.