Share:

The Economic Coordination Committee at its meeting in Islamabad today with Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh approved import of three hundred thousand tonnes of wheat.

The ECC meeting was informed that the first shipment of wheat is likely to arrive in the country by 15th of next month.

The committee asked Punjab and PASSCO to release their stocks to overcome wheat shortage in the country.

The Economic Coordination Committee also decided to waive off Gas Infrastructure Development Cess on urea worth four hundred rupees per bag on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to Prime Minister Office, the move will help bring reduction of twenty percent in prices of urea.

Earlier, this additional amount was charged from farmers in Gas Infrastructure Development Cess.

The Prime Minister had directed the ECC to take immediate steps to reduce the prices of urea to provide relief to the farming community.

The ECC also granted approval to the request of the Ministry of Interior for Technical Supplementary Grant amounting to 458 million rupees for payment of subsistence allowance to Personnel of Civil Armed Forces deployed in UN Peacekeeping Missions.