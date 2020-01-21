Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority’s mobile application for processing building plans would soon be available on Google Play Store, said LDG Director General Sumair Ahmad Syed while talking to Farena Mazhar, Executive Director General Board of Investment who called on him on Monday.

Sumair Syed said that in line with the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business program, different procedures were being simplified in LDA and various tasks would be performed online for facilitating the people. He told that procedure for approving building plan has been shortened from 19 stages to 0nly nine steps for approving it within minimum possible time. People could now file applications through registered architects and town planners and the building plans could be got approved within 48 hours on their recommendation, he said. He told that special counters of WASA, TEPA, PLRA and other relevant departments were being set up at the one window cell of LDA for issuance of NOCs for high-rise buildings. He further informed that inspection of buildings for issuance of completion certificates was being out sourced for eliminating complaints regarding misuse of power by the relevant staff. He said that a smart card would be issued to the property owners of LDA schemes in collaboration with NADRA and sale of properties could be done through this smart card very soon.