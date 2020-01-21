Share:

Murtaza Syed has been appointed as Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for a period of three years. Murtaza has worked with IMF in several important capacities. The previous SBP Governor Reza Baqir also remained country chief of IMF in Egypt, which was prior to his service in Pakistan.

The notification was issued by the Finance Division on Monday which stated that according to Section of Section 10 (4) of the State Bank of Pakistan Act 1956, the federal government is pleased to appoint Murtaza Syed in the position of SBP Deputy Governor . In previous capacities, Murtaza Syed has also worked for Institute for Fiscal Studies in London and the Human Development Center in Islamabad. He is qualified as Phd in Economics from University of Oxford.

According to his professional details listed with IMF, Murtaza Syed is deputy vision chief in the IMF's Strategy, Policy and Review department. He joined the fund in 2004 and has also previously worked in the Fiscal affairs and Asia and Pacific Departments. Amongst his working credential, he has also served as IMF's deputy resident representative in China. Furthermore, he has been part of several IMF programs and conducted surveillance of many emerging markets and advanced economies in Colombia, Cyprus, Europe, Korea and Japan. His main focus regarding analytical work was on macro-financial linkages, fiscal and monetary policy, financial crises, investment, demographics and inequality.