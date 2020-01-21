Share:

ISLAMABAD - Apparently parting his ways with major opposition parties, including the PML-N and PPP, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday announced to gear up for another anti-government protest.

Maulana also announced to start a new wave of protest from Lahore by the March 19.

While talking to the media here in Islamabad after a meeting with the opposition parties, he said that the major opposition parties supported the government on recent legislations and went against the narrative of honour to vote.

Lashing out at the government, Maulana said the ministers of the incumbent government were incompetent and instead of having some good work for the people they were making fun of them. The JUI-F chief further stated that they were going to hold conventions across the country in order to mobilise the masses, adding that they would stand for the rights of the people of Pakistan whether someone support them or not.

He stated that they did not need anyone’s help in the protest against the incumbent government and they would themselves make their own direction for the future strategy. Lashing out at the PPP, he said that the PPP disappointed the masses and their voters too; saying that they were not with them from the very start.

While speaking on the occasion, the chief of his Faction PkMAP, Mehmood Khan Achakzai said that they were supporting the narrative of civil supremacy and would always support the forces who struggle for the honour of vote and supremacy of the Parliament.

He said that what changed the mode and narrative of Nawaz Sharif must be investigated.

The meeting at Maulana’s residence was attended by QWP Chief Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Professor Sajid Mir, Mir Hasil Bazenjo, Owais Noorani, and Mehmood Khan Achakzai.