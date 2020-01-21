Share:

According to a report, and great new initiative that will make to bring 35,000 non-pratising women doctors back to the duty with the innovative use of technology. This was launched by the Dow University of Health Sciences last year, the eDoctor programme has so far hired 700 women medics in its training sessions.

Several of these women left and were mad to leave their careers many years ago and now have adult children. The programme offers them with re-training courses which will update their expertise and knowledge of the medical field and enable them to expertise once more. The problem rises when the women doctors don’t continue to work after graduation, the marriage or the motherhood has been a very long standing matter In our society.

Eventually, it’s a great step by the Dow University of Health Sciences and the concept behind eDoctor is creative and well-aimed and it will hopefully will achieve what it intents to do.

AHMED KARIM,

Turbat.